Governor pushes schools to remain open, disparages masks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she will push for schools to stay open this fall but is disparaging any requirements for children to wear masks in classrooms. Parents and school boards are cautiously weighing the risks and benefits of schools reopening. The Republican governor is emphasizing the educational and social upside of children going to school. She points to research that COVID-19 poses less of a threat to children. But as Noem emphasizes research that shows the health risks from the virus are less than feared, she is also willing to downplay studies that show masks could prevent the spread of the disease.