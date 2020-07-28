Hanna has gone, but virus threat remains in South Texas

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (AP) — Some areas hit by Hurricane Hanna in South Texas remain among the nation’s worst hot spots for the coronavirus, and the storm made getting patients to treatment difficult. Starr County’s only hospital has fewer than 50 beds, no intensive care unit and has been at capacity for weeks. Hanna’s winds and rain grounded medical transport helicopters for days, leaving doctors with no ability to airlift the most critical patients to treatment elsewhere. Gov. Greg Abbott is scheduled to visit the border area Tuesday. He’s said he’s worried that the storm forced people to gather in groups indoors to ride it out, which could allow the virus to spread further.