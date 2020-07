(KTIV) - On Tuesday, South Dakota health officials announced 48 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the active case total to 895.

The 48 new cases pushes the total positive cases in the state since the pandemic began to 8,492. So far 7,474 residents have recovered in the state.

No new deaths are being reported on Tuesday, keeping the death toll at 123.

Forty-nine people remain hospitalized in the state due to the virus.