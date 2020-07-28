Local medical officials discuss safety effectiveness of face shields

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With many schools preparing to open again, medical experts say it is a good idea to revisit options for face coverings.

There are surgical and homemade masks, and there is one more to consider.

"A face shield is another level of a mask that protects your eyes. Your eyes are a membrane as well. So if you cough into my face, and you cough towards my eyes, I could absorb it that way as well," said Amy Becker, a MercyOne Clinical Education Nurse.

Since the main purpose of a face shield is to protect the eyes, medical experts say it is best used in combination with a mask.

"If you wear it without this mask, you get better protection than no mask and you also get the protection of your eyes. And people can read your lips," said Becker.

Whether it is layering the shield over a face mask or just wearing it by itself, one local teacher says she plans to wear some sort of mask in her classroom.

"I feel safer if everybody is wearing masks. I don't think just a few people wearing masks is consistent enough," said Bishop Heelan Math Teacher Mindy Oberle.

You can buy face shields, masks, and other kinds of face coverings online or at local retailers.