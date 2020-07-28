MacDowell retreat experiments with virtual fellowships

NEW YORK (AP) — Free time is precious for creative artists and that’s why artist retreats such as MacDowell in New Hampshire have long been invaluable. But with the coronavirus making traditional fellowships impossible, MacDowell is trying a virtual fellowship to salvage at least part of an experience that has been enjoyed by James Baldwin and Thornton Wilder among others. MacDowell executive director Philip Himberg says he thought the virtual fellowship was worth trying because the interactions among artists often prove as valuable as their time alone. Another leading retreat, Yaddo in Saratoga Springs, New York, says it has no plans for a virtual residency.