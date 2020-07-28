Nineteen witnesses called to the stand on the opening day of Henry murder trial

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The trial of a Sioux City man accused of killing a Hinton, Iowa, woman got underway Tuesday morning.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jordan Henry is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Elizabeth Bockholt.

Henry waived his right to a jury trial and is having what is called a bench trial instead. That means the verdict will be determined by a judge.

Nineteen witnesses were called by the prosecution and took the stand on Tuesday. Witnesses included the defendant's family members, the victim's brother, and several first responders.

Investigators say in January 2019, Henry strangled Bockholt in a room at the Wingate Hotel in Sioux City, then allegedly set the room on fire to try and cover up the crime.

The victim's brother says his sister and the defendant dated back in 2013.

He says on the night of January 24, he and one of his sister's friends, went to check on Bockholt after receiving a phone call that she was being held hostage at the hotel.

"I don't remember if it was Phil or me, but we knocked on the door and the defendant answered the door right away, he opened the door and it was solid black behind him and smoke cam blowing out into the hall," said Brenda Chaffin, Victims Friend.

Several witnesses stated they saw the defendant running out of the hotel after the victim's brother, and friend, showed up at his hotel room.

A guest at the hotel, which also took the stand, said Henry appeared to be on drugs

"He charged at me, and we I dont know how you want to say it, we shoulder to shoulder, and he went passed me, and I went in to look for my sister," said Phil Bockholt, Victim's Brother.

Sioux City Fire Rescue personnel testified they were able to extinguish the fire quickly after they arrived.

They say they noticed the smoke detector was missing, and the victim was found in between two beds under a pile of bedding.

According to the investigators, the fire did not seem to be accidental.

The trial continues Wednesday.