NYPD: 303 police cars damaged since Floyd death, costing $1M

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say 303 department vehicles have been vandalized since George Floyd’s May 25 death, causing nearly $1 million in damage. The department said Monday that 14 vehicles were a total loss because of fire damage, seven are still being repaired and the rest have returned to service. Several people were arrested in the early days of the unrest for allegedly hurling Molotov cocktails at police vehicles in Brooklyn. Those cases are still pending in federal court. Since then, the demonstrations sparked by the police killing of Floyd in Minneapolis and other instances of police misconduct have largely been peaceful — but there have been flare-ups.