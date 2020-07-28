Peru’s leader tries to rally a nation battered by pandemic

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru has marked its 199th anniversary of independence without crowds because of the pandemic, but plenty of somber warnings that the country faces some of the biggest challenges in its modern history. Flanked by security guards on foot, a car slowly ferried President Martín Vizcarra, wearing a mask and red-and-white ceremonial sash, through nearly empty streets to Peru’s congress building Tuesday. There, he tried in a televised speech to galvanize a country battered, like so many others around the world, by economic calamity and mass death from the new coronavirus. Peru has reported about 18,500 deaths from COVID-19, though the actual number is likely much higher.