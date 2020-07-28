Police: 5 Pakistani commandos killed in early morning raid

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say five anti-terrorism commandos were killed in an early morning raid on a suspected militant hideout in the country’s northwest. A police spokesman says a blistering firefight lasted several hours. It erupted when the commandos tried to raid a house in the Chilas district. The area is 460 kilometers, or about 285 miles north of Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province which borders Afghanistan. The police say two militants were also killed, and a cache of weapons and explosives was recovered. It wasn’t immediately known which militant group was involved in the firefight. The Pakistani Taliban are active in the province.