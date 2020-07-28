Police: Mom charged in willful crash that killed her baby

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police say a woman has been charged with murder, accused of intentionally crashing her car into another vehicle and fatally injuring her 3-month-old daughter. Authorities say Titayanna Phillips was arrested and charged with felony murder in the death of her daughter Khy’undra Henderson. Authorities say the woman also has been charged with aggravated assault in the crash Monday evening that injured the child’s father, Undra Henderson. Investigators say the child’s father was driving away with the child when Phillips rear-ended his vehicle. Police say the two were taken to a hospital, where the child later died. It’s unclear whether Phillips had an attorney.