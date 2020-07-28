Ridge View and BHRV shut out in state softball openers

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KTIV) -- Ridge View lost their opening game in the Class 2A state softball tournament, 10-0, in five innings against top-seeded North Linn.

"Just coming to get that experience is great and as great as a team and we'll be the same team next year, even stronger," said sophomore Addison Schmidt. "We'll work on our offseason and just become even better."

The Raptors finish the season at 11-9, while North Linn moves into the semifinals at 24-0.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley lost their opening game at the Class 3A state softball tournament, 15-0, in three innings against Davenport Assumption.

The Nighthawks finish the season at 14-3.

"They just put out all out effort day in and day out," said head coach Sara Friedrichsen. "And it doesn't matter really what the deficit is on the scoreboard which is a really special defining part of this group and I haven't ever had that before so it makes this group really special."

Assumption takes a 20-5 record into the semifinals on Wednesday.