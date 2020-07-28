Serbia cracks down on rights groups, government critics

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s finance ministry has launched an investigation into possible money laundering and financing of terrorism against dozens of rights organizations, independent journalists and opposition politicians who have been criticizing alleged government corruption. The ministry on Tuesday denied that the investigation, which sought access to private bank data of several groups and individuals, is directed against government critics, saying it is part of regular investigation proceedings. The civic groups have demanded that the Serbian government immediately ceases what they call the abuse of the mechanism for prevention of money laundering and financing terrorism to intimidate organizations which act as controllers of the government.