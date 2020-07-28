Sgt. Bluff-Luton upset in state tournament opener

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton was held to four hits and the top-seeded Warriors lost to Marion, 3-1, in a Class 3A first round game at the state baseball tournament.

The Indians scored solo runs in the second, fourth and fifth innings. SBL's only run came in the fourth when Spencer Kleene stole third base with two outs and the throw was wild, allowing Kleene to come home.

"I think Marion did a good job of taking advantage of their opportunities," said SBL head coach Matt Nelson. "When they had a chance to scratch across a run, when they had a chance to get out of an inning they found a way to do it. The few times that we did, we didn't. It just kind of went that way."

"We relied on timely hitting this postseason and today we just didn't quite get it," said SBL senior Daniel Wright. "Baseball is funny that way. Sometimes it's just not your day. I think if we play those guys ten times, we win more than we lose for sure. But this wasn't our day offensively."

"Some days you're on, some days you're not," said SBL senior Spencer Kleene. "Tonight I don't think we brought our best but still competed really well. I'm proud of all the guys I'm just glad we got to be here for one year. To finish the year here is a great feeling even though we didn't come up the way we wanted."

The Warriors finish their season at 20-4. Marion goes to Friday's semifinals with an 11-10 record.