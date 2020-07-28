Sotheby’s hold virtual sale of art from Rembrandt to Banksy

LONDON (AP) — The auction house Sotheby’s is holding an online sale featuring artwork that spans five centuries of art history, from Rembrandt to Pablo Picasso and Joan Miró to Banksy. Tuesday’s auction of 70 artworks, from the 17th century to the present day, will be live-streamed from Sotheby’s London. The event comes after months of disruption to the art world due to the coronavirus outbreak. The most valuable items include a Miró painting estimated to sell for 20 to 30 million pounds ($25-37.5 million), and a self-portrait by Rembrandt estimated to fetch up to 12 million pounds ($20 million.) The auction also includes a triptych by Banksy alluding to the European migrant crisis.