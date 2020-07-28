Suspect arrested in shooting of 2 protesters in Colorado

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Colorado police say a man at a weekend protest who shot and wounded two demonstrators after he apparently aimed at a Jeep driving toward protesters has been arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide. Police in Denver’s suburb of Aurora say Samuel Young was arrested on Monday. Authorities are still trying to determine why the driver of the Jeep headed toward the protesters on a highway as they demonstrated the death of Elijah McClain. He was a Black man who died after being stopped by police in Aurora last year. One protester was shot in the leg and another suffered suffered a graze.