Trump on his own yet again as he skips farewell to Lewis

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was a solemn display of bipartisan unity as congressional leaders from both sides of the aisle paid their final respects this week to civil rights icon John Lewis. But missing in action was President Donald Trump. It was another break in convention for a president who has long harbored resentments. And although he was not given a directive not to attend, Trump was also not invited, either. Lewis’s longtime spokeswoman said the choice was up to Trump. She said, “It’s our time to pay respect to a man who did a great deal for this country. And that’s all we want it to be.”