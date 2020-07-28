Taliban to halt military operations over 3-day Eid holiday

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban say they won’t be carrying out any military operations for three days during the Muslim holiday of Eid ul Adha that starts this weekend. The surprise announcement comes as Washington’s peace envoy heads back to the region in efforts to jump-start negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban. It also follows a conciliatory message offered by the group’s leader ahead of the Eid holiday. In his message, Maulvi Hibatullah Akhunzada says the Taliban do not seek to monopolize power in a future political makeup of Afghanistan.