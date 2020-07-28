Virgin Galactic shows off passenger spaceship cabin interior

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Virgin Galactic has revealed what the interior of the rocket ship will look like that will carry passengers on suborbital flights into the space’s lower reaches. An online event Tuesday showcased cabin details designed to enhance the experience of hurtling up into space, experiencing weightlessness and seeing the Earth far below. One unusual amenity is a large mirror to let passengers see themselves floating against the backdrop of space. Virgin Galactic officials say there will be a few more test flights before commercial operations begin at Spaceport America in southern New Mexico. A start date has not been announced for the passenger flights.