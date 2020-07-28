Watch Live: President Trump holds news conference at White House

Watch Live: President Trump holds news conference at White HouseNew
(NBC News) - President Donald Trump will host a news conference at the White House on Tuesday, as Attorney General William Barr faced intense scrutiny from House Democrats during a hearing on the federal response to protests and Florida continues to break coronavirus fatality records.
On Tuesday the White House also announced the United States would take steps to wind down legal protections for immigrants brought into the country.