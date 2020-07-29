3 dead after shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Three people are dead after a shooting in St. Louis. Police spokeswoman Michelle Woodling says the shooting happened about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in the north St. Louis neighborhood of Walnut Park West. Three victims were pronounced dead. Names of the victims have not been released. St. Louis has been among the nation’s deadliest cities for many years, and 2020 is shaping up to be one of the worst on record, with at least 153 killings so far. The city had 194 homicides in all of 2019.