3 people arrested following high-speed pursuit in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Three people have been arrested following a high-speed pursuit and a report of shots fired early Wednesday morning in Sioux City.

Twenty-year-old Jason Rice, of Sioux City, is charged with criminal mischief, 19-year-old Darling Carrillo, of Sioux City, is charged with felony eluding, reckless driving, operating while intoxicated, and driving while license suspended. Thirty-one-year-old Kara Thomas was charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday Sioux City Police responded to call of a man firing several shots into an unoccupied car parked in the 600 block of 13th Street.

Witnesses described a red Chevy Impala as being the suspect vehicle.

At 1:44 a.m., officers stopped the vehicle at West 7th and Panoah Street. Police say the driver refused to stop and attempted to elude officers, hitting speeds of around 100 miles per hour on the city's west side. Eventually, the car stopped after the police attempted a pursuit intervention technique or PIT maneuver.