4 Big Tech CEOs getting heat from Congress on competition

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four Big Tech CEOs are set to answer for their companies’ practices before Congress as a House panel caps its yearlong investigation of market dominance in the industry. They are Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai of Google and Tim Cook of Apple. Critics question whether the companies stifle competition and innovation, and raise prices. The four CEOs are testifying remotely for a hearing Wednesday by the House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, continued to denounce the big tech companies, challenging Congress to crack down on them.