(CNN) - Best Buy becomes the latest major chain to announce it will not be open on Thanksgiving Day.

The decision follows in the footsteps of places like Dicks Sporting Goods, Target, and Walmart, who have also announced their plans to close their doors for the holiday.

It comes as the coronavirus pandemic changes how customers buy goods, shopping more online and less in store.

Best Buy says it plans to offer its deals of the season earlier than ever.