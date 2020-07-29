Blast in northern Japanese town injures at least 16 people

TOKYO (AP) — At least 16 people were injured and being taken to hospitals in a northern Japanese town after a sudden explosion blew off walls, windows and debris. A Koriyama fire department official said an emergency call reporting a blast came in Thursday morning. There was no sign of fire at the site. NHK television quoted a witness who was instructed by firefighters to stay away because there was a gas leak, but it wasn’t clear if that was the cause of the blast. So far, 16 people were being taken to hospitals; two of them were too injured to walk. The area has been closed off and neighbors have been evacuated.