EU keeps LGBT-hostile Polish towns out of local fund program

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The European Union says it has rejected community funding applications from six Polish towns that declared themselves “LGBT Free” zones or banned campaigning for same-sex couples’ rights. An EU spokesman confirmed Wednesday that the EU turned down six applications from Poland for an EU program that funds activities to build links between communities in different nations. He refused to name the towns. Some other applicants from Poland were granted funds. Communities can obtain up to 25,000 euros from the program. Poland’s justice minister called the rejection decision “unfounded and unlawful.” Poland’s right-wing government has cast LGBT rights as a threat to the country’s national identity and traditional Catholic values.