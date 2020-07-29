Georgia inmates hailed as heroes for saving injured deputy

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff’s office is thanking a group of inmates credited with rescuing a deputy who collapsed and suffered a head injury while supervising a jail unit. The Gwinnett County deputy recounted the events in a social media post Tuesday. The agency said the inmates noticed the deputy didn’t appear to be feeling well. The inmates then witnessed him lose consciousness and hit his head on the floor. The office said the inmates woke him by pounding on their cells. The deputy managed to open their doors, freeing three inmates who rushed to help the heavily bleeding deputy and call for aid. Officials said the deputy was recovering Tuesday.