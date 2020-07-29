Hamilton Hy-Vee hands out masks for company campaign

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A local grocery chain is helping fight the pandemic by giving masks to its customers.

Today at the Hamilton Boulevard Hy-Vee, workers continued the company's campaign called, "Mask It Up To Shut COVID Down… It's Your Choice."

The initiative started last week.

Hy-Vee says the initiative is used to help educate customers about the importance of social distancing and wearing masks.

Employees handed out masks to customers who entered the store without a mask on, and offered hand sanitizer to customers.

Hy-Vee stores also have employees in t-shirts using the slogan, and there's signage posted throughout the store.

The company hopes to hand out nearly three-million masks