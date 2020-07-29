High-ranking Chicago officer dies, apparently shot himself

CHICAGO (AP) — A high-ranking member of the Chicago Police Department has been found dead after he apparently shot himself in a station on the city’s West Side. The death of Deputy Chief Dion Boyd comes less than two weeks after a ceremony announcing his promotion. He was found dead Tuesday morning. If an autopsy scheduled for Wednesday confirms the 57-year-old Boyd fatally shot himself, he would become at least the ninth member of the department to die by suicide in two years. The department has struggled with suicide for years and in 2017 the U.S. Department of Justice reported that the rate of suicide on Chicago’s force was higher than the national average.