Holocaust survivors urge Facebook to remove denial posts

BERLIN (AP) — Holocaust survivors are lending their voices to a campaign targeting Facebook head Mark Zuckerberg, urging him to take action to remove denial of the Nazi genocide from the social media site. Coordinated by the New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, the #NoDenyingIt campaign launched Wednesday uses Facebook itself to make the survivors’ entreaties to Zuckerberg heard with one video per day being posted urging him to remove Holocaust denying groups, pages and posts as hate speech. Facebook says it already takes down Holocaust denial posts in countries where it is illegal and elsewhere removes “any post that celebrates, defends, or attempts to justify the Holocaust.”