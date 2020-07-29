Hornick, IA man dies in fatal accident in Monona County

NEAR RODNEY, Iowa (KTIV) - A Hornick, Iowa, man died in an accident involving at ATV, in Monona County, last night.

The accident happened on County Road E-16 one-half mile west of County Road L-12. That's southwest of Rodney, Iowa.

Iowa State Patrol investigators say a car, driven by 18-year-old Elijah Oregon, of Oto, Iowa, was driving west on County Road E-16 when it hit the rear of an A-T-V, which was also westbound.

The ATV left the road, and drove into the north ditch.

The ATV's driver, 65-year-old Timothy Dahms, of Hornick, was fatally injured in the crash.

Oregon was injured and was taken to a hospital in Onawa, Iowa, for treatment.