Jury will not indict Dallas sergeant accused of tampering

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas grand jury will not indict the president of a police association accused of tampering with evidence in the case of a white Dallas police officer who fatally shot her unarmed Black neighbor. Amber Guyger is serving a 10-year sentence in the murder of Botham Jean in September 2018. Guyger called 911 to report the shooting, was taken into custody and put into a squad car. Dashcam footage shows Dallas Police Association President Michael Mata telling Guyger to not speak and asking a sergeant to turn off the camera. Mata’s attorney told TV station WFAA of the grand jury’s decision Tuesday.