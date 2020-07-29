Kingsley-Pierson, Remsen St. Mary’s and West Lyon ready for state baseball semifinals

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- There are still three Siouxland teams alive at the state baseball tournament. Kingsley-Pierson, Remsen St. Mary's and West Lyon all play semifinal games on Thursday in Des Moines. A win would put them in Saturday's championship games.

Kingsley-Pierson is the first team to play with first pitch at 10:30 Thursday morning. The 8th-seeded Panthers beat top-seeded Martensdale-St. Marys in round one, 3-2 in eight innings.

It's KP's first state appearance in 18 years but they've proven they belong. The 16-2 Panthers face 18-1 Gilbertville Don Bosco in the semi's. KP hasn't played since last Friday but it's business as usual.

"Continue to stay focused on the little things that we work on every day," said KP head coach Taylor Doeschot. "Fielding the ball, throwing the ball, commanding the strike zone and hitting line drives, that's all we preach at KP. We do those things I think we can play with anybody."

Remsen St. Mary's has the 1:30 game in Class 1A. The second-seeded Hawks face Newman Catholic of Mason City in the semifinals.

St. Mary's has four state summer titles, while Newman has won eight times including the last three in a row. The Hawks are the only unbeaten team in the state, at 20-0, but they know that Newman won't give up the crown easily.

"They're obviously a great team, historically a great team also," said St. Mary's senior Skyler Waldschmitt. "I think both of us are going to bring our 'A' games and so it's going to be a good matchup."

"Newman, every time you see them you know they're going to be a tough team," said St. Mary's junior Blaine Harpenau. "I'm excited to play them. I haven't played them since my eighth grade year so I'm excited to get out there and go up against them."

West Lyon plays in the Class 2A semifinals at 4:30. The fifth-seeded Wildcats face top-seeded Van Meter, who are the defending champs.

This is a rematch of sorts. West Lyon beat Van Meter in the 2A title game in football last November, 50-14.

The Wildcats are the underdogs -- according to the seedings -- but were impressive in their last game, winning 13 to 3 in round one.

"When you think of baseball in small town Iowa, you think of Van Meter, good tradition, good team," said West Lyon head coach Koury Kramer. "We're very familiar with them from the football side. We know that they have a bunch of good athletes and some really good baseball players."

West Lyon is at state for the first time in 14 years.

KTIV SportsFource will be in Des Moines Thursday for all three games.