Trump nixes pulling agents in Portland until it is ‘secured’

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — President Donald Trump is insisting that federal agents will not leave Portland, Oregon until local law enforcement secure the city as his administration negotiates a draw down of the agents’ presence with Oregon’s governor. A senior White House official said Tuesday that the Trump administration started related talks with the governor’s office and indicated that it would remove federal agents from the city if the state stepped up its own enforcement. But Trump said Wednesday that local or state officials must control violent protests before a pullout. The senior administration official stressed to The Associated Press that talks with governor’s office are in the early stages.