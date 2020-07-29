Minister: Cyprus will lose over 75% of tourism this year

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The deputy tourism minister of Cyprus says the country doesn’t expect to see this year more than 20% to 25% of the record 3.97 million vacationing visitors the Mediterranean island nation welcomed in 2019 as the coronavirus pandemic has so far shut out its key tourist markets. He said Wednesday that tourism-generated revenue will fall accordingly this year and warned that the tourism industry may experience a longer-lasting impact from the pandemic than other sectors of Cyprus’ economy. Tourism directly contributes more than 13% to the country’s 22 billion-euro ($26 billion) economy.