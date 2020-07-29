North Platte man killed in collision of motorcycle, truck

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in central Nebraska say a North Platte man has died in the crash of a motorcycle and a pickup truck. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Friday night on U.S. Highway 30 near Game Trail Road. Investigators say the truck pulled out onto the highway in front of the motorcycle, causing the crash that killed 23-year-old Alexander Heiser. Heiser was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the truck was not injured.