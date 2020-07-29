Ohio county jail sued by guard, ex-wife of dead inmate

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two lawsuits have been filed in federal court in Columbus regarding a county jail near the southern tip of Ohio. Gallia County corrections officer Debra Smith’s complaint says she remains traumatized after she and another female corrections officer were overpowered by four men who escaped in September 2019. The ex-wife of a man who died at the jail in December 2018 claims in a lawsuit that sheriff’s deputies and corrections officers ignored Mark Simms’ medical condition, refusing to allow him to be examined at a hospital despite a recommendation from emergency medical technicians two days before he died.