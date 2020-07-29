Press groups condemn threats against Nicaragua journalists

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — International press organizations and the United States government have condemned intimidation and threats against Nicaraguan journalists. Gerall Chávez, an independent Nicaraguan journalist living in exile in Costa Rica since 2018, said last weekend he and his family in Nicaragua had received graphic threats against him and his relatives. He was threatened again Wednesday and has begun receiving phone calls. Chávez has been threatened before, but said he believes this intensification is the result of his recent reporting on several hundred Nicaraguan stuck at the border with Costa Rica. The Nicaraguan government has refused to let them return without paying for COVID-19 tests, which the migrants say they can’t afford.