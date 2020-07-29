Prosecutors: Agents will probe crimes, not bust protests

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Milwaukee, Cleveland and Detroit are working to dispel concerns that federal agents headed to their cities will work to solve violent crimes and not break up protests. Matthew Krueger, the U.S. attorney in Milwaukee, said during a news conference Wednesday that the agents will work side-by-side with local and state task forces as part of Operation Legend, a national initiative launched in December to combat violent crime. He insisted the agents will be trained investigators and not “beat cops.” Questions have swirled about the agents’ mission since President Donald Trump sent federal agents to Portland, Oregon, to protect federal property in the city. Critics say the agents have overstepped their mandate and abused their power.