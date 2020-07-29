Rep. Gohmert tests positive for virus, cancels Trump trip

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House Republican aide says Rep. Louie Gohmert has tested positive for the coronavirus. The 66-year-old Texas Republican is one of the House’s most conservative and outspoken members, and he’s often seen without a mask on. The congressman’s positive test raises further questions about the lack of mask and testing requirements in the Capitol as members frequently fly back and forth from their hometowns and gather for votes, hearings and news conferences. Gohmert was screened for the virus at the White House on Wednesday morning. He’d gone there because he was planning to fly to Texas with President Donald Trump.