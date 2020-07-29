Crews conduct search after a report of a man falling into the Missouri River

DAKOTA CITY, Nebraska (KTIV) -- Hours ago, the Dakota Covington Rural Fire District launched boats on the Missouri River to search for someone who may have fallen into the water.

A call made to authorities after 7:00 p.m. indicated a man had fallen into the river and was swept away.

Due to hazardous weather passing through the area at the time, including lightning, boats could not be launched until an hour later, after 8:00 p.m.

Several other agencies assisted in the search, which was ultimately called off around 8:30 p.m., due to poor visibility.