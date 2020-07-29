SBL seniors deal with difficult tournament loss

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Making it to the state baseball tournament is a great accomplishment. There are hundreds of teams who would love to be there. But as Sgt. Bluff-Luton found out yesterday, losing at state can also be painful.

The Warriors were the top seed in Class 3A, making their first state appearance in five years.

SBL trailed Marion 3-1 in the 7th inning but loaded the bases with two outs. Marion pitcher Owen Puk recorded the final out of the game with a strikeout. But it produced a great moment between Daniel Wright and Spencer Kleene. The two seniors consoling each other after a difficult defeat.

"I've played with these guys since I was ten years old and I loved every second of it," said Wright. "There are highs and lows in baseball especially but season to season, there's not a better group of guys that you'll find in high school sports. I gave Spencer a hug and told him I loved him and I was thankful to be his teammate. I think that was something he definitely needed to hear and something I needed to get off my chest."

Wright is a quarterback recruit at Wisconsin. SBL ends their season with a 20-4 record.