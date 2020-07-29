Shower and thunderstorm chances throughout the day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Some areas of Siouxland got some showers and thunderstorms last night, but as we head into the morning we will start off our Wednesday with cloudy skies.

Most of us will start our morning in the 70s, and reach a high in the afternoon in the upper 80s.

Later in the day we have a chance of getting some showers and thunderstorms once again.

Those chances will last into our night.

We are not expecting any severe weather from these storms.

Tonight will have a low in the mid 60s.

Thursday could start the day off with showers and thunderstorms, but become mostly cloudy by the afternoon.

Thursday’s high will be in the mid 80s.

Friday returns sunnier skies, with a high in the mid 80s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, with a small chance of thunderstorms and showers.

Saturday’s high will also be in the mid 80s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a high in the low 80s.

Monday and Tuesday will be a lot like Sunday.