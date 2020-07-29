Two new contracts signed for new Woodbury County Jail project

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- With less than a year before construction begins on the new Woodbury County Jail, the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority Board continues to meet and make various decisions to move the project along.

The first conversation during Wednesday morning's meeting included a call-in from the financial advisor of the project.

"We actually put in place two new contracts with regard to the bonding process. We're going to be able to move forward now. Our financial advisor will move forward with getting us, what we call, a bond rating," said Chairman Ron Wieck.

There was also additional discussion on housing potential federal inmates.

"We'll be starting out with an estimated 444 beds in the facility we'll be building out there," said Wieck. "Currently, I believe the Sheriff's Department indicated, that we have a little north of 200 housed today. So the reality of it is is that we will be able to house those federal prisoners and the federal government will pay us to house those federal prisoners."

The board emphasized they will only take in up to 220 federal inmates. They say housing some federal inmates is a good thing.

"It means revenue for Woodbury County, and that revenue will go in place to pay the bond issue off which would benefit the tax payers of Woodbury County," said Wieck.

Wieck says the next meeting should take place within the next one to two weeks.