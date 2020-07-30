2 American oil execs jailed in Venezuela put on home arrest

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson says two American oil executives jailed in Venezuela have been released to house arrest in the South American nation. Richardson said in a statement Thursday that the two are among six Citgo executives detained more than two years ago during a business trip to Caracas. Richardson recently visited Caracas and met with President Nicolás Maduro to press for their release. The men are Gustavo Cárdenas and Jorge Toledo. Richardson call this a “positive and important first step.” He says he is grateful to Maduro for remaining engaged in dialogue.