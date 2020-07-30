2 killed in shooting outside Omaha motel

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- Police say two people have been shot to death outside an Omaha motel.

Officials say the shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, when police were called to a Best Western motel in southwestern Omaha.

Arriving officers found two people -- a man and a woman -- with gunshot wounds outside the building. Both were declared dead at the scene. Their names were not immediately released.

A motel clerk who answered to phone told the Omaha World-Herald that the two people killed had been guests at the motel.

Police were questioning potential witnesses, but have not released other details of the shooting or whether police have any suspects.