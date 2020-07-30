A virus cluster in France splits generations, raises fears

PARIS (AP) — A coronavirus outbreak among vacationing youths on the Brittany coast of western France is crystallizing fears that the epidemic is flaring again in the country. With 72 infections by Wednesday, mostly among the 18-to-25 age group, the cluster on Brittany’s Quiberon peninsula is pitting generations against each other. The government’s top regional official has decried the “irresponsibility of young people.” The outbreak is thought to have originated with a supermarket summer worker who partied with others at a nightspot. In Paris, a hospital nurse sees his ICU unit filling again with COVID-19 patients and worries that his plans to join the exodus of summer vacationers will be derailed by a feared second wave of infections.