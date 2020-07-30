An average Friday before another rain chance arrives

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s been a mixture of sun and clouds today leading to highs close to average in the low 80s.

Tonight will stay partly cloudy as temperatures cool a bit more than last night with lows in the upper 50s.

Any morning clouds on Friday should quickly move out leaving us with a lot of afternoon sunshine and highs in the low 80s again.

A cold front could bring us a chance of a few thunderstorms by Saturday.

I’ll have more about that in my forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.