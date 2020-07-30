Big Tech, hit by the pandemic, reports mixed earnings

Big Tech, hit by the pandemic, reports mixed earningsNew
Big Tech companies reported mixed quarterly earnings on Thursday, a day after their top executives faced a tough congressional grilling over their market power and alleged monopolistic practices. The staggering economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic was reflected in reports from Amazon, Facebook, and Google’s corporate parent, Alphabet. Apple, the most valuable company of them all, is set to disclose its numbers for the April-June quarter later on Thursday.