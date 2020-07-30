Catalan separatists sue Spain’s ex-spy chief over phone hack

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Two Catalan separatist politicians are suing the former head of Spain’s intelligence agency and an Israeli technology company for allegedly trying to hack their cell phones. Roger Torrent, the speaker of Catalonia’s regional parliament, and Ernest Maragall, a member of Barcelona’s town council, filed the suit at a Barcelona courthouse on Thursday. Newspaper reports have said that Torrent had been targeted by spyware made by Israel’s NSO Group, which the company has said is sold only to governments and national security services. Spain’s intelligence service has declined to answer questions about the allegations.