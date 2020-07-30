Chinese long-range bombers join drills over South China Sea

BEIJING (AP) — China says long-range bombers took part in recent aerial drills over the South China Sea amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing over the strategic waterway. A Defense Ministry spokesperson says the exercises included nighttime takeoffs and landings and simulated long-range attacks. He says they had been previously scheduled, seemingly distancing them from recent accusations exchanged between the sides. China claims virtually all of the South China Sea and has built man-made islands equipped with runways to shore up its presence. The U.S. this month for the first time rejected China’s claims outright, prompting Beijing to accuse it of seeking to create discord between China and its neighbors. Five other governments also exercise claims in the South China Sea.